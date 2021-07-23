Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $88.00 at KeyCorp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.