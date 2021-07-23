Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given “Sell” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STWRY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.4432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

