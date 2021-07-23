Soleil Boughton Sells 2,928 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $30,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03.

HIMS stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

