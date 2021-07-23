Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCCO opened at $63.07 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

