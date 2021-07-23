Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

SBSI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,024. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

