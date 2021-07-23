Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

