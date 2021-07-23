Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 270,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.25. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

