Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 17.2% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 628,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $185,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,985 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 660,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $194,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,538 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $23,109,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $21.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,393,170 shares of company stock valued at $794,216,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

