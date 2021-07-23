Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.17. 86,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,537. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $158.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

