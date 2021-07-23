Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $304,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,273 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.