Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 603 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 159,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,604. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

