Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,060,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,142,000 after buying an additional 2,202,420 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 244,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $246.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

