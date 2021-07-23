SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $682.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after acquiring an additional 538,073 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,523 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.