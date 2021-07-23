SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.92 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.