SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,607. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

