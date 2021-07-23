Spencer Lee Sells 13,690 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $165,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spencer Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $465,294.72.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 5,396,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $19,274,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

