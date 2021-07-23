Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

STXB traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 30,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,587. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STXB shares. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253 over the last three months. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

