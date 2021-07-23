Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.53

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of $654.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Research analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprague Resources news, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $62,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $397,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,964,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock worth $530,844,275 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

