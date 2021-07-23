Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 2.6%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 5,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,162,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

