Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $16.61 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 505.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,941 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

SYK traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.00. 18,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,627. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.