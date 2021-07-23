Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $29.64 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $29,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,326. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.04.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.