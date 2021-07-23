Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 133,569 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,569 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 924,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,753,000 after buying an additional 113,644 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,422,000 after buying an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 49.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,012. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

