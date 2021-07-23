Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5,178.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 145,400 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,852,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after buying an additional 70,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.27. 8,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.33. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

