SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,450

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SSE. raised shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,602.14 ($20.93).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,510.50 ($19.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,530.41. The stock has a market cap of £15.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68).

In related news, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

