S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Jeffrey D. Grube Purchases 3,000 Shares

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.89. 783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

