S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

Shares of STBA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.83. 1,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $35.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

