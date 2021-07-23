STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after acquiring an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after acquiring an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

