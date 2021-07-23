Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLFPF. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.92.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

SLFPF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.