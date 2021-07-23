Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $117.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

Starbucks stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

