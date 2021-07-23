State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 35,886 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

