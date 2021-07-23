State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 167,414 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 167,414 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $39,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

