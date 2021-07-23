State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $31.54 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,166 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $31,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $61,590,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $36,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Masco stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

