State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Square were worth $43,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $260.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 968,991 shares of company stock valued at $221,297,464. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

