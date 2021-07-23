State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 14,740 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $37,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $181.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

