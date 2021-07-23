State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 36,247 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,247 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $42,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $326.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.21.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

