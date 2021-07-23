Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

