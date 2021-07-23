Steven Madden, Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

SHOO stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.