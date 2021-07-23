Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Steven Madden posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 172.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

