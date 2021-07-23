Steven R. Boal Sells 5,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares in the company, valued at $36,800,017.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $10.80 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,506,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $4,450,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

