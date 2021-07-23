Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,590 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $66,319,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,911,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $12,338,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

