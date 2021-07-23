Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 5,009 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $4,265,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.