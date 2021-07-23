Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $220,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FIBK stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

