Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$55.75

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.25 to C$55.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

TRMLF opened at $27.19 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

