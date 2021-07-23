Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) to Buy

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRNTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KRNTY opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Krones has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.86.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

