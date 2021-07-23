Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,504 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,810% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

TREE opened at $192.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.79.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

