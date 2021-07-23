StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4,795.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,753,551 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

