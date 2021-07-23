Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STRA. Truist reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of STRA opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

