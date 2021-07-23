Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.