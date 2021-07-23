Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $99,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

