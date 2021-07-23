Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.31.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$26.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

